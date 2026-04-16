TV TRP Week 14: This show EMERGES as the biggest gainer of the week

The latest television ratings for Week 14 of 2026 are here, and there have been some fun changes in the rankings.

The latest television ratings for Week 14 of 2026 are here, and there have been some changes in the rankings. While a few popular shows have managed to hold on to their positions, others have seen a drop. At the top once again is Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2. The show, starring Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay, has continued its strong run and remains the most-watched show of the week with a rating of 2.0.

The biggest surprise this week is Vasudha, which has climbed to the second spot. The show has benefited from dramatic twists in the storyline and secured an impressive rating of 1.9. Meanwhile, Ganga Mai Ki Betiya slipped slightly and is now at number three with a rating of 1.8. The show, featuring Shubhangi Latkar, had been performing strongly in recent weeks.

Anupamaa has dropped once again and is now sitting at number four. Despite being one of television’s biggest shows, it could only manage a rating of 1.7 this week. The new show Kyunki Rishton Ke Bhi Roop Badalte Hain has made an impressive entry into the top five with the same rating.

Another noticeable change came with Tum Se Tum Tak. The show, led by Sharad Kelkar, dropped from third place last week to sixth position this time, despite maintaining a rating of 1.7. The rest of the list includes Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai at number seven, followed by Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah at number eight. Udne Ki Aasha took the ninth spot.

The biggest disappointment this week has been Naagin 7, which landed at number 10. The supernatural drama has struggled to make a stronger impact despite high expectations around its release.

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