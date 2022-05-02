Twinkle Khanna felt like a 'ball of gas' while shooting with Shah Rukh Khan for a song from Baadshah – here's why

From slipping into red bodysuit, printed jumpsuits to crop tops and mini skirts with slit, Twinkle Khanna wore a variety of clothes, designed by Manish Malhotra for Mohabbat Ho Gayee song from Baadshah, also featuring Shah Rukh Khan.