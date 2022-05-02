might have left the showbiz a long time ago but she never fails to entertain us with her crazy behind the scenes stories. She recently recalled how she felt like a ball of gas when she wore Manish Malhotra's clothes for a romantic song Mohabbat Ho Gayee from starrer Baadshah. She revealed that she was eating only chickpeas for a week to fit into body-hugging clothes. Also Read - Prabhas' Radhe Shyam beats Chiranjeevi-Ram Charan's Acharya, Ranveer Singh's 83 as the biggest FLOP in recent times – view shocking list

"Every time I had to wear Manish Malhotra clothes, it meant that either I was not eating, I had to suck my stomach in. There was one song where you had done the clothes and I ate only chana for a week," Twinkle told Manish Malhotra during their interaction on her YouTube channel Tweak India. The ace designer too recalled the shoot which was filmed in Switzerland.

She then added, "I was very scared that if the hero lifts me I will just be like a ball of gas because all I had is chana. But that is what you had to do to wear your clothes." Manish then further added that such types of clothes became a trend after she designed it for in Rangeela. He also noted that the directors he worked with, wanted glamorous clothes that were sexy and short. "It was such a trend at that time that you also had to be a victim of that," he told Twinkle.

From slipping into red bodysuit, printed jumpsuits to crop tops and mini skirts with slit, Twinkle wore a variety of clothes, designed by Manish Malhotra for Mohabbat Ho Gayee song, also featuring Shah Rukh Khan.

Meanwhile, a new movie is in the works based on actress-turned-author Twinkle Khanna's short story Salaam Noni Appa from her 2016 anthology, The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad. Talking about the story's journey, Twinkle had said, "Salaam Noni Appa, from my second book, is loosely based on the relationship between my grandmother and her sister. It was first adapted into a lovely play." The play had Lillette Dubey in the lead.

Incidentally, another story from the anthology, The Sanitary Man of Sacred Land, was made into the much-celebrated film, Pad Man, by R. Balki. Twinkle's husband, Bollywood superstar , played the principal character in the film.