Twinkle Khanna with her quirky take, and dry sense of humour can make people reflect on any topic. The entrepreneur and writer is also a columnist for an English daily. This week, the topic was the soiree of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar. It was attended by the likes of Mark Zuckerberg, Bill Gates, Rihanna, Larry Finn and the Petroleum Minister of the UAE. Shah Rukh Khan, Diljit Dosanjh, Arijit Singh, Shreya Ghoshal, Akon put up regal performances as did Akshay Kumar. His dance went viral as he put up a truly energetic performance. Also Read - Aamir Khan shuts down trolls questioning his dance at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding event; reveals his bond with Mukesh Ambani

For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp.

Twinkle Khanna talks about Akshay Kumar's performance in Jamnagar

The lady said that Akshay Kumar danced on a peppy number. She poked fun at the punching step that the superstar did with a lot of force. Twinkle Khanna wrote, "He then performs a punching dance step that he repeats 33 times with so much force that it feels like he is about to dig another oil well through the stage and into the Jamnagar soil." Twinkle Khanna said she saw all the clips of Rihanna from the event. The pop icon from Barbados was paid somewhere around Rs 66 to 74 crore. She wrote, "Her act, though, is not half as grand as Nita bhabhi’s performance of the Vishwambhari Stuti dedicated to Ma Ambe, an avatar of Goddess Durga." Also Read - Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding: Mukesh Ambani wipes a tear seeing Radhika Merchant and his son; Nita Ambani holds him [Watch Video]

Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar incapable of throwing big bashes

Twinkle Khanna said that her sister Rinke said that now people would want to see more parties like the grand event thrown by the Ambanis. She said Akshay Kumar and she would never be able to match the 'taam-jhaam'. She said she cannot ever co-ordinate in dance performance and Akshay Kumar always sleeps at 10 am. She added that they get anxious when they have to invite more than 20 people at home. Akshay Kumar danced on Gur Nalo Ishq Mitha. Also Read - Aaradhya Bachchan's latest appearance sparks off thirst tweets; netizens demand POCSO Act against commenters

The superstar said that his performance was around 3 am. He said he was touched by the generosity, warmth and hospitality of the Ambani family. Akshay Kumar also blessed the couple.