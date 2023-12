Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna are undoubtedly Bollywood's most honest couple, who never shy away from expressing their differences, be it in politics or their individual opinions. Akshay once revealed that Twinkle evaluated the pros and cons before marrying him, while Twinkle herself admitted that she urged Akshay to do better films if he wanted a second child. Their honesty and chemistry have garnered them immense fan following. Recently, Twinkle Khanna shared a video of herself and Akshay Kumar sharing an underwater kiss, which further proves their strong bond and love for each other.

Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar's underwater kiss: Check out the video below

In the below video you can see how Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar have completely immersed themselves in the stunning underwater world. The duo who was doing deep sea diving were surrounded with sea turtle. Dressed in a black swimsuit, Twinkle shared an intimate moment with her husband by giving him a kiss. This video, posted by Twinkle Khanna on the occasion of her 50th birthday, is a testament to the fact that despite life's challenges, adventures should never cease. Check out the video below. Also Read - KWK 8: Ajay Devgn says Dunki star Shah Rukh Khan is more bankable than Salman Khan; reveals what he wants to take from them

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna share hilarious detail about their marriage

Twinkle Khanna revealed that initially, both she and Akshay just wanted to have a fling. However, as they kept meeting each other, they discovered that deep down, they started falling for each other. Akshay shared that before their marriage, Twinkle always used to ask him about his family's medical history. Later, after marriage, Akshay discovered a diary where Twinkle had made a note of who died of which disease in Akshay's family. In her defense, Twinkle said that it's important to know the medical history of your partner's family. Also Read - Dunki star Shah Rukh Khan BEATS Akshay Kumar, Sunny Deol and more to be franchise king; audiences want sequels to THESE 4 films

Akshay Kumar has a packed schedule with multiple upcoming projects on the work front. Fans can look forward to seeing him in highly anticipated films like Welcome to the Jungle, Hera Pheri 3, Singham Again, Bade Miyan, Chote Miyan, and Sky Force. Apart from these, he has also signed on for additional exciting projects, which he will announce soon.