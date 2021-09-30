Twinkle Khanna recalls a director asked her to 'do a Mandakini' and her EPIC reply proves she's a real HEROINE!

Former actress and 's wife is known for giving savage replies and we have seen that several times during events and chat shows. In a recent conversation with veteran actress for Tweak India YouTube channel, Twinkle revealed how a filmmaker suggested her to 'do a Mandakini' hinting to wear a see-through attire. She revealed post her refusal the director never casted her in any of his films. Also Read - Throwback: When Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla fought on the sets of Ishq over a ‘small’ issue and didn’t speak to each other for 7 long years

Responding to Waheeda Rehman's story of mistreatment by on a film, Twinkle said, "I also had something similar, but a little more graphic. I was wearing a white kurta, and ready for the quintessential rain song, and the director comes with a shawl wrapped around, imitating . And he says, 'If I tell you to do a Mandakini, what will you say?' I said I will say two things. First, I will say 'no', and secondly, 'You're not '."

The Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai actress added, "He never spoke to me, he never repeated me, and it was horrible'. But one has to stand one's ground." Twinkle had appeared in a rain song in 's Mela. The film was directed by , who was known for wearing shawls.

While the actress made a Bollywood debut along with in 's Barsaat, her career was quite short in the entertainment industry. During her book launch event in 2018, Twinkle made fun of her acting skills and said, "I have not given any hit film. Whatever films I have done should be banned and (no one should watch) it. Most of the time, I pretend I have Alzheimer's and I don't remember my film career and it makes me happy that ways."