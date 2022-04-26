Twinkle Khanna set to make a grand comeback to the big screen with THIS comedy film – deets inside

Twinkle Khanna is making a long-awaited comeback to big screen albeit not in the way you may be thinking. Another of short stories, Salaam Noni Appa, from her bestselling novel, The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad, is getting a film adaptation. It'll mark the second time a short story from the book will be translated to screen after Padman in 2018, which had starred Twinkle Khanna's superstar husband, . The as yet untitled film also marks the directorial debut of noted ad filmmaker Sonal Dabral. Also Read - Lock Upp: Sangram Singh proposes Payal Rohatgi for marriage; says, 'Yeh lock up khatam karlo fir hum shaadi karenge' – Watch

Applause Entertainment is partnering with Ellipsis Entertainment and Mrs. Funnybones Movies for the film, said to be a winning amalgamation of a comical romance that breaks stereotypes. Sameer Nair, CEO, Applause Entertainment said, "We're absolutely thrilled to adapt Salaam Noni Appa, a delightful story that defies convention, with Twinkle's irrepressible wit, and her distinctive gaze on love, life and relationships. Having Sonal make his feature debut with us, along with our partners at Ellipsis, makes this an immensely special film for us."

said, "Salaam Noni Appa, from my second book, loosely based on the relationship between my grandmother and her sister, was first adapted into a lovely play. It's a surreal moment to join hands with Applause and Ellipsis and see it turning into a movie, continuing to reach wider audiences, and leaping across multiple mediums."

Tanuj Garg and Atul Kasbekar of Ellipsis Entertainment chipped in, “This is our third partnership with Applause and our first with Mrs. Funnybones Movies, on an enthralling story, which will leave you with a warm, fuzzy feeling. In line with our track record of identifying the best directorial talent from advertising, we’re delighted to have leading ad-man Sonal Dabral helm the film.”

Director Sonal Dabral added, “A progressive sensitive story full of wit and observational humor, a hallmark of Twinkle Khanna. And producers like Applause and Ellipsis who have made a habit of creating some fresh, outstanding work. I couldn’t have asked for a better debut as a feature film director. I’m looking forward to bringing this story to life in a way that will not only inspire but be loved by all.”

No word has come yet about the casting of the project.