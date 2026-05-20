Twisha Sharma dowry death case: Amid shocking claims, real reason for her to quit acting goes VIRAL

Twisha Sharma was found dead at her marital residence in Bhopal on May 12. It happened barely five months after she got married to lawyer Samarth Singh.

Twisha Sharma dowry death case: Amid shocking claims, real reason for her to quit acting goes VIRAL

Model and actress Twisha Sharma, 33 had met Samarth Singh via a dating app in 2024. A year later, in December 2025, she was found hanging at her marital residence in Bhopal's Katara Hills area on May 12. Her family has held her husband and in-laws culpable for dowry harassment, prolonged mental and physical abuse, and for using influence to tweak the investigation. Meanwhile, a bail application has also been filed on Samarth Singh's behalf wherein it has been claimed that Twisha was a drug addict and that she was getting psychiatric treatment.

A look at Twisha's acting career

For the unversed, Twisha was seen in the Telugu film Mugguru Monagallu (2021) and the Hindi film Zara Sambhal Kay (2018). Later, she entered the corporate world. During her modelling days, she had also bagged the title of Miss Pune. Twisha's Mugguru Monagallu co-star Dheekshithh Shetty had also gained prominence recently for featuring in Rashmika Mandanna-starrer The Girlfriend (2025). Shocked with the reports of her death, Dheekshithh told HT, "It's very shocking news. I had always known her as this committed, hard-working girl who had a passion for whatever she was doing. She was so full of life, and it's shocking to know that she took her own life". Dheekshithh Shetty also mentioned that he had spoken to Twisha about four years ago. "I didn't even know that she got married. We worked on that one film and then she went back to her place. She told me that she wanted to do her master's degree and acting was not up to the mark of what she was expecting it to be. Her brother was in the Army and she realised it wasn't her cup of tea, so she wanted to just go back and settle with her family," he added.

Director of Mugguru Monagallu Abhilash Reddy recalled the time he met her parents. "I met her parents on the day of our film's screening and they were all such lovely people. It's such sad and shocking news of her passing," he said.

What has SIT said so far?

Misrod Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Rajnish Kashyap, who heads a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the case, told IANS that the belt was found from the spot, and admitted the lapse on the investigation officer's part. He further stressed on the fact that the item was later submitted to the Forensic Science Laboratory team and also deposited at AIIMS Bhopal.

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