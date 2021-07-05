Two days after Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao announced their divorce, Imran Khan's estranged wife Avantika Malik drops a cryptic post

On Saturday, we got the shocking news that Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao are separating. The couple made the announcement with a formal note saying that their equation as husband and wife have changed, but they are still family. It seems the couple is now in Kargil with their son, Azad Rao Khan. Their friend Hajee Amin said that friends tried to make them understand but the couple apparently have thought through this for a while now. Many termed the couple's announcement as a graceful decision and told fans to be sensitive towards their son, Azad. Also Read - Throwback: When Aamir Khan revealed Salman Khan helped him get through his divorce with Reena Dutta

Now, Aamir Khan's nephew Imran Khan's estranged wife Avantika Malik has put up a cryptic post on social media. The couple who were lovebirds since adolescence got married but have been living separately for close to two years now. After the news came out, a lot of rumours started doing the rounds. She has shared a post that reads, "Marriage is hard. Divorce is hard. Choose your hard. Obesity is hard. Being fit is hard. Choose your hard. Being in debt in hard. Being financially disciplined is hard. Choose your hard. Communication is hard. Not communicating is hard. Choose your hard. Life will never be easy. It will always be hard. But we can choose our hard. Picky wisely.' She captioned the post as, 'Serious truth bomb via @devonbroughsa #chooseyourhard."

She has put up one more post that reads, "But if this year has taught me anything it is this: You can never run away. Not ever. The only way out is in. - Juno Diaz." It seems the couple are trying to make things better in their marriage. Imran Khan has quit acting as confirmed by his friends, Akshey Oberoi and Abhinay Deo. It seems he wants to make a comeback as a filmmaker. Oberoi said that he was confident about Imran bouncing back.