The celebratory mood among fans of actor Suriya turned into sorrow as a tragic incident unfolded on his birthday. On July 23rd, while setting up a banner to mark their favourite actor's special day, two fans lost their lives in a fatal accident. The victims, N Venkatesh and P Sai were both undergraduate students at a private college in Narasaraopet town. The day that should have been filled with joy for Suriya's fans in Andhra Pradesh turned into a heart-wrenching ordeal. The two young fans met their untimely demise due to electric shock while installing the birthday banner. Glimpse of the actor's upcoming film Kanguva took the internet by storm and to celebrate the happy day, the fans wanted to do something big. Also Read - Suriya to make Bollywood debut with Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s Karna?

According to the police investigation, the flex attached to an iron rod accidentally came into contact with an overhead electric wire, resulting in the tragic electrocution of both fans. The incident occurred suddenly, leaving no opportunity for any intervention. Ananya, the sister of Poluri Sai, expressed her grief and held the college accountable for her brother's death. Also Read - Shreyas Talpade for Pushpa Allu Arjun, Sharad Kelkar for Baahubali Prabhas and more: Know the stars who brought South Indian characters to life with Hindi dubbing

She expressed, "The college assured us of the students' safety and monitoring, but they have failed to protect and monitor the students in the hostel. My brother's death is the college's responsibility." As the news of the incident spread, the entire Suriya fan community mourned the loss of their fellow supporters. Suriya himself is yet to react to the tragic event, and fans are offering their condolences and support during this difficult time. Also Read - Suriya beats Allu Arjun, Dulqueer Salmaan and more to become number 1 South Indian celebrity: IIHB report for 2023

Trending Now

On a more positive note, Suriya's upcoming film Kanguva, directed by Siruthai Siva, has generated immense anticipation. The release of the first glimpse of the period drama was a major highlight, instantly going viral on social media. The film boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including talented actors like Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, Kovai Sarala, and Anandaraj.

Meanwhile, fans are eagerly looking forward to Suriya's collaboration with Vetri Maaran in Vaadi Vaasal, as well as his next project with Sudha Kongara Prasad. Despite the tragedy, Suriya's fans continue to stand by him, showing unwavering support and excitement for his upcoming ventures.