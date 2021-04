Udaan 11th September 2017 Written Update Of Full Episode: Chakor meets Ranvijay Singh who saves her from goons

Udaan starts with Imli desperately trying to trace Chakor's (Meera Deosthale) while Kamal Narayan asks her to give him the number and he would find out. They blame each other for the fact that Chakor has been saved once again. Chakor reaches Upadhyay's haveli with the request asking them not to call off the wedding or take dowry. Sanjay the groom is convinced that Chakor is right and decides to get married to Divya. As they leave Upadhyay sends some goons behind Chakor and Sanjay. Suraj (Vijayendra Kumeria) is ill and Tejaswini is worried but suddenly Suraj sits up and screams for Chakor. He gets up and tries running as he says that Chakor needs him and he should go to her. They try to stop him but he is adamant. Kamal Narayan stops Suraj and takes a weak Suraj inside. Chakor and Sanjay are pursued by the goons as they run.

Finally they are cornered by the goons and Chakor runs into a temple where the pujari interrupts and beats up the goons saving Chakor and Sanjay. They are taken to the police station and Chakor is discouraged as she tells the pujari that she was here before and the police wouyld do nothing for them as they all are sold to Upadhyay. The pujari walks away and returns back in the inspector's uniform. He introduces himself as Rannvijay Singh. He says that he is not scared of anyone and also that he was on leave for a day. Upadhyay is brought to the station and Rannvijay asks him to get Sanjay married to Divya or he would be arrested for looting poor girls and their families. Rannvijay praises Chakor for her bravery. Kamal Narayan informs Imli that Chakor is in Banaras. Imli says that she would deal with Chakor this time and make sure that she would never return.

Precap: Chakor is leaving for Azadhganj when she gets Imli's call.

https://mum-videostream.s3.amazonaws.com/bollywoodlife/2017/09/11/Quick-Tv-Preview-11-SEP.mp4