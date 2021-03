Udaan 1st September 2017 Written Update Of Full Episode: Chakor is alive while Suraj feels that she is calling out to him

Udaan starts with Suraj(Vijayendra Kumeria) finding Chakor's (Meera Deosthale) slippers in the river and then searching around for her as he is sure she will return to him. Chakor's bod is found by some people on the banks of Ganga. They drag her to the shore and do not find pulse in her and leave her there but soon a pandit notices that there is life in her and he gets her to the hospital with the help of some of the people present. The hospital people refuse to admit her seeing her wounds as they realise it is a police case but the pandit requests them and lies that Chakor is his niece and then they start her treatment. Suraj walks around screaming for Chakor and fiunally reaches the place where Imli(Vidhi Pandya) had faked the accident. He finds her car and searches for Imli and Viviaan(Paras Arora).A passer by tells him that a ambulance had come to this place sometime back.

Suraj rushes to the hospital and finds some people speaking about a girl found in the river. He runs to check if that is Chakor but finds it to be someone else. Later the family arrives and all of them worry about Imli and Vivaan as the operation progresses. Chakor too is critical while she keeps calling out to Suraj. The doctors give her EVS when they see her pulse dropping. Suraj senses that Chakor needs him and is calling out to him. He worries about her as he feels her to be somewhere very near him. Imli asks the doctor to tell the family outside about her condition and she also threatens the doctor against revealing her truth to anyone. She thinks that now everything will go as she has planned. Also Read - Malvi Malhotra on Yogesh Mahipal Singh's bail plea getting rejected: I am happy and feel vindicated

Precap: Suraj prays for Chakor's life, Kamal Narayn asks Imli to stop Vivaan from revealing her truth before the family. Also Read - 'My family and I are getting death threats,' reveals Malvi Malhotra

https://mum-videostream.s3.amazonaws.com/bollywoodlife/2017/08/28/Quick-TV-Preview.mp4