Everyone is in shock with what has happened in Udaipur, Rajasthan. A tailor named Kanhaiya Lal was beheaded outside his shop in a crowded market for allegedly showing support to dismissed BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma. The two men, Rafiq Mohammed and Abdul Jabbar have been arrested for the horrific killing of tailor Kanhaiya Lal outside his shop. The video of the two beheading him is circulating on social media, and is one of the most chilling and nauseating things in recent Indian history. The Government of India is treating this like as an act of terror as per news channels. The Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot has swung into action imposing curfews in seven areas. The Internet is also suspended. A man named Gauz Mohammad allegedly shot the video of the beheading. Also Read - BTS: RM aka Kim Namjoon gets candid on his future with the band, love for ARMYs and own art gallery - 5 big takeaways from Art Basel podcast

Celebs like , Gauahar Khan and have called out the incident. They took to social media to express their disgust. Gauahar Khan tweeted, "Sickened to my stomach. By losers being the flag bearers of religion . All religions included, the murderers who killed a man over a post should be dealt with with extreme punishment. Is this the way to represent ur faith ?? . Disgusting! Criminals. All alike." Also Read - Alia Bhatt announces pregnancy, netizens want her to divorce Ranbir Kapoor; here’s why

Sickened to my stomach. By losers being the flag bearers of religion . All religions included , the murderers who killed a man over a post should be dealt with with extreme punishment. Is this the way to reperesent ur faith ?? . Disgusting! Criminals . All alike . — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) June 28, 2022

I’d say this is a wake up call for all those who help paint followers of #Islam in #India as victims, instead of encouraging them to introspect and address the problem of #fundamentalism & extremism within, but you can’t wake up someone pretending to be asleep. #Udaipur https://t.co/cWi3Vek7Zj — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) June 28, 2022

Many are comparing this barbaric act with the fundamentalism of bodies like ISIS. This is indeed very shocking. This incident will send shivers down the spine of anyone.