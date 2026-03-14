UK07 Rider health update: After short ICU discharge, Anurag Dobhal’s condition takes serious turn; manager appeals for prayers

Anurag was discharged from the ICU on Thursday. His manager also shared a photo of himself in which Anurag was seen lying on a hospital bed. However, latest update has been shared by his manager. Read on to know more.

Bigg Boss 17 contestant and YouTuber Anurag Dobhal's health has deteriorated. He was briefly taken out of the ICU on Thursday, but now his condition has deteriorated again. Anurag was recently hospitalised after his car met with an accident. He crashed the car while he was live on Instagram, after which he has been in the hospital. His manager Rohit Pandey shared a health update and urged fans to pray for him.

Anurah Dobhal’s health update

On Saturday morning, Rohit took to Instagram to inform about Anurag's condition. He shared an Instagram story and revealed about Anurag’s health. He said, “Update : Anurag Bhai's condition was stable till this morning but his condition has become serious and worse because his lungs were also partially damaged in the accident and it developed a serious infection because of that. He has been diagonsed with severe Pneumonia. He is currently under supervision of doctors. We would request you all to pray for him. (sic)"

Check out the post here:

Anurag was discharged from the ICU on Thursday. Rohit also shared a photo of himself in which Anurag was seen lying on a hospital bed with a peace sign and a smile. Along with the picture, Rohit wrote, “Update: Anurag Bhai is out of the ICU. We are with him 24x7. Pray for his speedy recovery.” This photo and update were a relief for fans.

What is Anurag Dobhal's family controversy?

Anurag had recently posted a YouTube video in which he accused his family of mental harassment. He expressed stress over his interfaith marriage and personal life. In the video, he warned that his parents and brother would be responsible if any harm came to him. A few days later, Anurag met with a car accident and was hospitalised. His brother Kalam also claimed that fans gathered outside his house after the incident and threatened him. Kalam also claimed that Anurag had filed cases against him, which were later withdrawn.

What did the manager say about the accusations?

Anurag's manager, Rohit Pandey, said that the priority at the moment is Anurag's health and recovery, while it is also important to take care of his wife, Ritika Bhabhi, who is in the last stages of pregnancy. He said, “At this point in time, our priority is Anurag’s health and recovery, as well as Ritika Bhabhi’s wellbeing since she is almost nine months pregnant. We will not pass any comment on any video or statement since this is not the appropriate time. Let Anurag Dobhal recover, and we will then issue a statement.”

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