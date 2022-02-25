The world is watching the Ukraine-Russia conflict. Yesterday, the president of Russia Vladimir Putin announced that the Russian Army will invade Ukraine. Everyone is worried as Russia is also a nuclear power. On social media, we are seeing hashtags like World War III trending. Everyone is worried about the cost of human life and how will the economy survive this. As we know, we are already reeling under coronavirus pandemic. Celebs like Gauahar Khan and Nakuul Mehta have praised people who have come out to protest against the war. Atleast 1,500 people have come out in protest in various cities of Russia. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Gauahar Khan responds to Tejasswi Prakash's 'crying foul' remark, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 fans express want makers to wake up and more
In a speech, Vladmir Putin threatened action against those who tried to stop Russia in its invasion of Ukraine. Many feel that Russia won't stop at just Ukraine and this might extend to other nations like Belarus, Poland, Romania, Estonia, Latvia and so on. It is a very scary situation. Nations like the US have condemned the move of Russia on Ukraine. It seems Indian PM Narendra Modi had a long chat with Vladimir Putin where he urged him to have an honest dialogue with NATO. Let us pray and hope that things get back to normal and there is no loss of human life. Also Read - Gauahar Khan RESPONDS to Tejasswi Prakash's 'crying foul' remark after Bigg Boss 15 – 'It's people's insecurities'
