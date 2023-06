Janhvi Kapoor is taking one film at a time and is proving her mettle as an actor. When she made her debut with Dhadak, not many had hopes for her, but there she came with her second film, Gunjan Saxena, and proved to be Sridevi’s daughter, and later, with every film, she only got better. And now she is all set for her next film, Ulajh, which is a patriotic thriller helmed by National Award-winning director Sudhanshu Saria. The first look of the film was released a few weeks ago and got audiences hooked. Many hailed Janhvi Kapoor’s brave choice to not portray the glamour doll but to let her acting speak. Also Read - Asur 2 Twitter Review: Arshad Warsi, Barun Sobti starrer impresses netizens with first episode; fans say, 'One word MASTERPIECE' [Read Tweets]

As the film speaks about IFS (Indian Foreign Service), the film will naturally be shot in some foreign countries, and what better than London? An insider reveals that the crew of the film has left for London to begin the prep for the film, while Janhvi will be joining the team most likely next week, and she is damn excited for this one. Janhvi has been waiting to start this schedule and she knows audiences will LOVE her in this avatar as the first look received all the love and appreciation, This time she is all set to headline the patriotic thriller along with Gulshan Devaiah and Roshan Mathews. Also Read - Janhvi Kapoor's latest photo dump goes viral; 10 looks of the actress that created mayhem on social media [View Pics]

Talking about the film Sudhanshu Saria had said, " In Janhvi Kapoor, the film has found its beating heart and it’s going to be a treat for audiences to watch her spar with thespians like Rajesh Tailang and Sachin Khedekar, maverick actors like Gulshan Devaiah, Roshan Matthews and Meiyang Chang. We have a rollercoaster of a ride planned for our audience and I can’t wait to start rolling cameras on ‘Ulajh". Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 Latest: Anjali Anand reportedly eliminated from the show; Abdu Rozik hints at his entry

A close source to Janhvi Kapoor reveals that she is looking forward to shooting the film as it is going to challenge her as an actor, and she is here to keep giving her best and proving that she isn’t taking her privileges for granted. Janhvi Kapoor often gets judged and trolled for being the star kid ever since the nepotism debate started, and the actress is very much aware of it and has even addressed it, saying that she is here to prove her mettle as an actor and is trying to make her mark with all the awareness of who she is. The last release by the actress was Mili, and she was remarkable.