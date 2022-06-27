Umang 2022: Shah Rukh Khan performs on stage after a long time; superstar’s fans celebrate his comeback

Shah Rukh Khan was seen performing on the stage after a very long time and his fans cannot stop celebrating this BIG day. The superstar actor participated in the Umang festival 2022 and danced his heart out on the stage. He was seen slaying and owning it and fans are screaming KING is back. Shah Rukh Khan looked dapper and left his fans charmed over him like never before again. SRK was seen performing one of his favourite songs from his film Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani. King Khan fans are calling him the best already and cannot contain their joy to see him spread his magic once again on a big screen as well.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan Universe (@srkuniverse) Shah Rukh will make a comeback with Pathaan and the actor who just completed his 30 years in Bollywood confessed that Pathaan is a film that he wanted to ever since he made his entrance in Bollywood." At the age of 56, I am trying to be a macho, rough and tough guy. I think the team, Adi (Aditya Chopra, producer), Siddharth (Anand, director) has put a lot of effort, and I think I will be a good action hero." Talking bout the trailer release of the film he added " I think we can expect the trailer around November and December." The Pathaan star took a sabbatical on his career s she admitted that there was no excitement and drive left when it comes to making films. The actor will be seen in Tiger 3, Dubki and Jawaan. And on his first Instagram live chat he even revealed that will be a part of Pathaan and he couldn't stop raving about their bond and ad that they both turn on each other's elder brother when either on ef he do a mistake.