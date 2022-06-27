Umang 2022: Shah Rukh Khan performs on stage after a long time; superstar’s fans celebrate his comeback

Umang 2022: Shah Rukh Khan performs on stage after a long time; superstar’s fans celebrate his com...
Shah Rukh Khan looked dapper and left his fans charmed over him like never before again. SRK was seen performing one of his favourite songs from his film Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani. King Khan fans are calling him the best already and cannot contain their joy to see him spread his magic once again on a big screen as well.