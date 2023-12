Arbaaz Khan is supposed to be marrying Sshura Khan on X'Mas Eve. The news has gone viral since a few days. This will be his second marriage. Sshura Khan is a makeup artiste, and works a lot with Raveena Tandon. She has also worked with her daughter Rasha Thadani. However, she is not very active on social media. Sources have told the media that the two are getting married on X'mas Eve which is December 24, 2023. The wedding will be an intimate affair with only family and friends in attendance. Arbaaz Khan was present at the Umang event and this is how he reacted when paps asked him about the same. Also Read - Umang 2023: Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and top Bollywood celebs make it a night to remember [View Pics]

Umang 2023: Did Arbaaz Khan reveal wedding venue with Sshura Khan?

Arbaaz Khan starts blushing when they ask him about the venue. The paps also congratulated him. Arbaaz Khan put his fingers on his lips when they enquired again and again. It seems the two became very serious after dating for a few months. The two quickly decided to take it ahead in life. Earlier, Arbaaz Khan was in a relationship with Giorgia Andriani.

Giorgia Andriani said that Arbaaz Khan and she kind of knew that they would not end up in marriage. She said that they have different personalities. The model said that they are friends, and she did always have a place in her heart for him. Giorgia Andriani also dismissed gossip that his ex wife Malaika Arora kept tabs on them. Arbaaz Khan has a teenage son Arhaan from his marriage with Malaika Arora. The whole Khan family was seen at the birthday bash of Ayat Sharma a day back. There are quite a few celebs who preferred to keep their marriages a secret. We guess he wants it really low-key.