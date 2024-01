Umang 2023 will be telecast on TV on January 27, 2023. The grand yearly event of the Mumbai Police Force was attended by a number of stars. We had Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Deepika Padukone, Sidharth Malhotra and others. TV's much loved comedy queen Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiya were the hosts of the affair. Ranbir Kapoor was called on the stage by the star comedian. There is a video where we can see that Ranbir Kapoor is doing push-ups with Bharti Singh sitting on his back. Then, he tells Bharti Singh that his back is broken. Also Read - Umang 2023: Shah Rukh Khan dances on Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya with full power; Shehnaaz Gill grooves on Animal song Arjan Vailly [Watch]

Ranbir Kapoor, Bharti Singh entertain audiences

Ranbir Kapoor, Bharti Singh also did a comedy gig on the show. Bharti Singh said that she and him are looking like a newly wedded couple. She calls herself Bharti Ranbir Kapoor. On seeing Ranbir Kapoor doing push-ups with Bharti Singh on his back, Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone could not contain their laughter. Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol's moments from Umang 2023 also went viral all over. Also Read - Umang 2023: Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and top Bollywood celebs make it a night to remember [View Pics]

Ranbir Kapoor and Bharti Singh are too cute to handle

Over the years, Ranbir Kapoor and Bharti Singh have done a lot of masti when they came on shows like Comedy Nights with Kapil Sharma. Ranbir Kapoor has had a wonderful 2023. His film Animal became one of the blockbusters of the year grossing close to Rs 1,000 crores worldwide. Bharti Singh is also going great guns with her production house, pod cast and hosting gigs.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will be seen with Vicky Kaushal in the movie, Love And War. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali film is going to come in Christmas 2025. It seems the film is inspired by the Raj Kapoor classic Sangam.