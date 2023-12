Umang 2023, the annual event of Mumbai Police was conducted last evening and it was one starry affair. Bollywood celebs such as Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt and more turned up for the gala night celebrating the Indian Police Force. Dunki star Shah Rukh grooved to one of his popular songs from his biggest hits of 2023, Jawan. Shehnaaz Gill also performed at the Umang 2023 event.

Umang 2023: Shah Rukh Khan grooves on his popular Jawan track

Shah Rukh Khan has delivered two of the biggest hits of 2023, Jawan and Pathaan. And now, his third film, Dunki has also hit the silver screens and is winning hearts. Shah Rukh made his second public appearance after Dunki's release. He looked dapper in a suit and also sported a ponytail. The handsome hunk grooved to the Jawan track Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya. Dancers flocked around him and he looked suave and magnetic while grooving to the high on energy dance number. In the Atlee movie, we had two Shah Rukhs dancing in the same frame. Also Read - Umang 2023: Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and top Bollywood celebs make it a night to remember [View Pics]

Shehnaaz Gill grooves on the popular Punjabi track Arjan Vailly from Animal at Umang 2023

Shehnaaz Gill grooved to Guru Randhawa's track Ishare Tere on stage at Umang 2023. Her energy seems infectious. It was a mix of songs and we also saw the Bigg Boss 13 runner-up grooving to Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol starrer Animal movie's song Arjan Vailly. Shehnaaz channelled her Punjaban side and rocked the stage.

Damn this girl set the stage ablaze. She's wearing so much confidence, and she trusts herself to outperform herself. She's not in competition with anyone. Passion is what drives her. That stage is in ashes. She left it burning ? #ShehnaazGill ❤️ You go girl #Umang2023 pic.twitter.com/UjFmZ4yF6B — RushiℰᎽℰЅ (@itz_myEyes) December 23, 2023

Umang 2023 sees Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ranbir Kapoor and more assembling under one roof

Animal stars Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol posed together on the red carpet. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone joined the event but made solo red-carpet appearances. Likewise with Alia Bhatt. Other celebs who attended the Umang 2023 event were Tamannaah Bhatia, Kriti Sanon, Akshay Kumar, Jackie Shroff, Tiger Shroff, Salman Khan, Shilpa Shetty, Kartik Aaryan, Nora Fatehi, Tejasswi Prakash, Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur, Rupali Ganguly, Janhvi Kapoor and more.