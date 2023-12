The appeal of a romantic story is often heightened by actors who bring their charm and charisma to the roles of on-screen lover boys or grooms. As the year 2023 comes to an end, here's looking at several actors who have portrayed grooms, leaving audiences enchanted with their performances. Here is a list of actors who have captivated us as reel grooms this year: Also Read - Dunki Box Office Collection Day 7: Shah Rukh Khan starrer defeats these Ranbir Kapoor and Salman Khan films

Ranveer Singh - Rocky Rani Kii Prem Kahani

Renowned for his versatile roles, Ranveer Singh's portrayal as Rocky in Rocky Rani Kii Prem Kahani showcased a perfect blend of romance and intensity, making him a memorable on-screen groom of 2023.

Rohan Gurbaxani - Made In Heaven S2

In the first episode of the acclaimed series Made In Heaven S2, Rohan Gurbaxani's portrayal as groom Aman Batra navigating through complex relationships and societal expectations was both compelling and nuanced, especially for a debut actor. His effortless portrayal of a character standing up against colorism truly won the hearts of the audience, which is indeed the most positive sign when it comes to on-screen grooms!

Kartik Aaryan - Satya Prem Ki Katha

Kartik Aaryan's charm was evident in Satya Prem Ki Katha. His endearing portrayal as Sattu endeared him to the audience, making him a standout on-screen groom of the year.

Ranbir Kapoor - Tu Jhooti Main Makkar

With his innate ability to immerse himself in characters, Ranbir Kapoor's role as a groom in Tu Jhooti Main Makkar was a testament to his versatility, captivating hearts with his performance.

Vicky Kaushal - Zara Hatke Zara Bachke

Vicky Kaushal's charismatic presence in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke as the dashing groom (paired opposite Sara Ali Khan for the first time) was truly mesmerizing. His impeccable acting skills and magnetic screen presence added depth to the character, making him one of the most memorable reel grooms of 2023.