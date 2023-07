Alia Bhatt fans, it is time to rejoice. After an anguished wait, Netflix has finally unveiled Alia’s official first-look poster from Heart Of Stone, her debut Hollywood venture. Along with the poster, Netflix has also sealed the release date of the film. Heart Of Stone will premiere on the OTT giant on August 11 as decided. Speculations were rife that with the ongoing Screen Actors Guild (SAG) strike in Hollywood, Heart Of Stone might bear the brunt of postponement. But it comes as a sigh of relief that the Alia Bhatt-starrer will have a smooth release on the stipulated date. Also Read - Is Alia Bhatt a guilty mom struggling to strike a work-life balance while raising Raha Kapoor?

Heart Of Stone Alia Bhatt poster

Dropping Alia Bhatt’s Heart Of Stone poster on social media, Netflix wrote, “Alia Bhatt is coming to hack our hearts and the Heart. Catch all the thrills and chills from Heart of Stone on August 11, only on Netflix.” Alia charmed her way into our hearts in the poster, exuding a powerful aura, and sporting a mystifying smile. She was dressed in a chic faux fur coat, her tresses left open. Her on-fleek expressions created the perfect balance of sophistication and craftiness. Alia Bhatt will be playing the role of an antagonist, Keya Dhawan in Heart Of Stone, starring Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan in titular roles. Also Read - Alia Bhatt's Hollywood debut film Heart of Stone release to be put on HOLD after the Screen Actors' Guild strike?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

Priyanka Chopra’s Hollywood projects paused

Speaking about the SAG-AFTRA strike in Hollywood, Priyanka Chopra, a SAG member, extended her support to the movement. But, the shoot of her upcoming film Heads Of State, starring John Cena and Idris Alba is on halt due to the strike. The fate of her ready-to-release romantic comedy Love Again is also a big question mark. Earlier, reports claimed that Alia Bhatt’s Heart Of Stone might be barred from release on Netflix until the strike is lifted which is presumed to get over by September. Although, the film was feared to suffer a similar fate to PeeCee’s pending projects, thankfully, it escaped the grasp of trouble. Also Read - Mahesh Bhatt comes to daughter Alia Bhatt's defence on having limited space in Gal Gadot's Heart of Stone [Exclusive]

About SAG-AFTRA strike

Between July 13 and 14, the Screen Actors Guild posed a strike after failure to reach a new labour agreement with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP). Since the strike, celebrities were disallowed from taking part in film promotions with some Hollywood film shootings forced to come to a standstill. The SAG and the Writer’s Guild demand better pay, satisfactory working conditions, and protection from Artificial Intelligence (AI), feared to take over the industry one day.