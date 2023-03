Urfi Javed or Uorfi Javed often makes it to the news for her dressing sense which is far away from being conventional. From glass pieces to flowers - she will make an outfit using any and everything under the sun. While she gets trolled often, she has received praise from many for being bold. Now it is Kareena Kapoor Khan who has showered praises on Urfi Javed and her style. She stated she loved her confidence and the way she walks wearing all the outfits. Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan to Mira Rajput: Here’s how B-town mommies handle their toddler kids' tantrums with perfection

loves Uorfi Javed's confidence

At a recent event, Kareena Kapoor Khan called Uorfi Javed extremely gutsy and brave. She also said that she is not as gutsy as Urfi. Kareena believes that fashion is all about expression and freedom of speech and she lauded Urfi for her confidence. Kareena said she looks pretty cool and amazing in her different outfits. Further, Kareena Kapoor Khan was quoted saying, "The fact that she does exactly as she wants, that's what fashion is all about - when you are comfortable in your owin and do exactly as you, please. I just love the confidence. I am a confident girl so I am all for confidence. I just love her confidence and the way she walks. Hats off."

Top stars love Uorfi Javed's fashion sense

Not a long time ago, had appeared on Kareena Kapoor Khan's show What Women Want and called Urfi or Uorfi's fashion sense 'bad taste'. He was shown a picture and was asked to say whether he finds it good or bad fashion. He picked up the latter. It was all over the headlines.

Though some may not like it, Uorfi Javed has impressed many including , designer Masaba Gupta, and more. In fact, too had extended her support to Uorfi Javed and lauded her way of fashion. In a tweet to Uorfi, the Emergency actress wrote, "Don’t let anyone shame you about your body, you are pure and divine, my love to you." Uorfi has now become pretty famous and is all seen at big events held by star designers Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla and many more.