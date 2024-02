As the release date of Kiran Rao's much-anticipated film Laapataa Ladies draws near, the team is leaving no stone unturned to engage audiences across the nation. One of the highlights of their promotional campaign is a charming behind-the-scenes (BTS) video that not only introduces the film's leading lady, Pratibha, but also captures the essence of the camaraderie and fun on the set. Also Read - Laapataa Ladies: Kiran Rao shares the REAL REASON behind not casting Aamir Khan in the movie

Pratibha Ranta's Stellar Performance

In this delightful video, viewers get a sneak peek into Pratibha Ranta's portrayal of Pushparani, showcasing her acting skills in scenes that are bound to strike a chord with the audience. However, the most touching moment of the video is the heartfelt hug shared between director Kiran Rao and Pratibha, adding a personal touch that fans will cherish. Also Read - Laapataa Ladies BTS: Unveiling the unseen, fun side of director Kiran Rao

Watch this video of Pratibha from the sets of Laapataa Ladies here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jio Studios (@officialjiostudios)

Shining Star of Laapataa Ladies

Pratibha Ranta shines brightly in Laapataa Ladies, winning hearts with her exceptional performance that is set to make a lasting impression. The BTS video not only serves as a delightful teaser for the film but also highlights the camaraderie and synergy among the entire cast and crew. Also Read - Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao and the team of Laapataa Ladies all set to take Delhi by storm

Trending Now

Watch this video about Kiran Rao talking about rejecting Aamir Khan here:

A Cinematic Journey to Remember

Scheduled for release on March 1st, 2024, Laapataa Ladies, presented by Jio Studios and produced by Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande, features a talented ensemble cast including Nitanshi Goel, Sparsh Shrivastava, and Ravi Kishan. Based on an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami, the film promises to deliver entertainment, heart, and a sprinkle of behind-the-scenes magic. With Sneha Desai handling the screenplay and dialogue, and Divyanidhi Sharma contributing additional dialogues, get ready for a cinematic experience like no other!