The word "home" invokes a surge of emotions and feelings in people. For some, home is a space of self-discovery & relaxing, while for others, it's a safe haven and a family bubble infused with love.

The fifth season of Asian Paints where the heart is uncovers what "a home" symbolises for Aditi Rao Hyderi, , and . These celebrities showed us what their definition of home is and how each corner of their home is a piece of their reflection by welcoming us into their humble abode.

This is how they expressed what home means to them.

A home's energy is most important, radiating from the people within who created the home with love, warmth, and personal instincts. And the biggest compliment, according to her, is when people say they like the energy of her home.

Aditi characterises her home as playful, warm, generous, kind, and welcoming. It is evident from the handpicked classy yet playful paintings hung on her living room walls, the French windows with sheer curtains allowing the light to sink in, spacious balcony, and wooden accents asserting the classiness of her home.

For Aditi designing a home is a beautiful journey unfolding the real meaning of a home. She said, "design is like finding harmony in chaos". Aditi shared how her Hyderabad home influenced her designing instincts, and every aspect of the home reflects a piece of herself.

Walking towards the platformed dining area with wooden accents, Aditi says, "when you invite someone into your home, you share a bit of yourself and life with them". Her bedroom room represented a small, calming, and minimalist space ideal for a good sleep.

Home for Aditi is also the manifestation of her childhood dollhouse. She says, "it’s like I walked into my doll house and somebody miniaturised this home for me”. The beauty of creating a home by handpicking everything and putting them in a space lead to the real discovery of a home.

For Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi..

Their home substantiates the laid-back life they lead as a loving couple. Conflicting with the popular perception of the glamorous life of the celebrity couples, the minimalist walls, tone-down colours, and comfortable furniture discloses that home for Neha and Angad is a space to be free and casual.

Neha believes “a house should have many stories to tell. If you knock on every wall of this house, there is at least one story and one skeleton”. For Neha, home is a love nest hugging her family within. She says, “home is a bird song and a love nest for our children.” Home symbolises a place muting the hustle-bustle of life, calming your mind from worries, distraction, and a space to start fresh, according to Angad.

Walking us through the living room, Angad points out three of his favourite spots where he lies down and does nothing. The nursery stands out in décor from the rest of the house, resonating with their children's energy, Mehr and Guriq where they are free and comfortable. The gender-neutral element, Simba carpet, stuffed toys, grey couch, and the shelf filled with children's books add to the fun tone of the nursery.

Home for this couple means a medium to transfer the traditional values and warmth to their children.

