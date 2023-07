Uorfi Javed, a Bigg Boss ex-contestant, recently arrived at the airport and was confronted by a man who began insulting her in front of everyone. The man was spotted reprimanding Uorfi for her attire. At the same time, Urfi Javed also conveyed her displeasure with the individual.

A man argues with Uorfi Javed at the airport

Recently, A clip of Uorfi Javed went viral on social media, showing her inside an airport wearing a green backless cotton long dress. While the paparazzi are photographing Uorfi, a man passing by with steel glasses in both his hands' glances at Uorfi and says, "India me aisa nahi hota, hamara naam kharab hota hai." Uorfi turns around and asks, "Aapke baap ka kuchh jata h kya (Is there anything going on regarding your father?)" On this, the man says, Nothing goes for my father. Uorfi then told him to go from there and do his own work. Uorfi's manager also comes to the rescue and tells him to go, saying, 'Mind your own business'. Well, after all this, Uorfi's mood appears to be really poor.

watch video;