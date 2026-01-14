Uorfi Javed reveals EXPLOSIVE past with Niharika’s ex: ‘Wo ladka…’ | Splitsvilla 16

Uorfi Javed made shocking revelations about her and Niharika's past. Know how they were connected. Read on.

Uorfi Javed recently revealed some shocking details about her past and guess what? It is related to Splitsvilla’s Niharika. There has been a buzz which claimed that Niharika kissed Uorfi Javed’s boyfriend. However, in reality, something similar has happened to them. The Follow Kar Lo Yaar star shared the full story on Instagram and revealed the twists that are linked with them. For those unaware, Uorfi had already told Karan Kundra and Sunny Leone, while pointing towards Niharika in one of the episodes of Splitsvilla 16, ‘we have a long story’. Since then there was a buzz that if Uorfi’s ex cheated on her with Niharika.

What is Uorfi Javed and Niharika’s connection?

Uorfi uploaded a video, clarifying, “Ye jo tea log bol rahe hain that- Niharika kissed my boyfriend'. No, that's not the tea. That's not what happened, but kuch isi line pe hi hai (sic).”

“Maine pata laga liya tha, wo ladka bolta tha Niharika meri best friend hai. I was not convinced (sic).” She realised that after checking the Tik Tok story. According to Uorfi, she broke up with the man after knowing he was double-dating. However, Niharika stayed but the man later broke up. The actress said, “She (Niharika) got mad and she called me.”

Who will Niharika pair up with on Spiltsvilla 16?

As per the early episodes of Splitsvilla 16, Niharika might be paired up with Sorab Bedi. The contestant is from Gurgaon, Haryana but is currently living in Mumbai. On the professional front, he is an actor and model, who primarily works in television. On the other hand, Niharika is also a model and actress.

The new episodes of the show air three days a week, which is on Friday, Saturday and Sunday on MTV. The show also streams on JioHotstar.

Talking about Uorfi Javed, she is an internet sensation who has worked in a wide range of shows, including Follow Kar Lo Yaar, Meri Durga, Chandra Nandini, Aye Mere Humsafar, Playground, Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Daayan and Puncch Beat, to name a few.

Her latest work was a Prime Video show, Follow Kar Lo Yaar, which was based on her life. The show documented her personal and professional life. It also shows her mother, sisters and close allies from her hometown, Lucknow. The show premiered in 2024.

