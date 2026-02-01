'I left long...': Uorfi Javed SLAMS claims of being EXPELLED from Islam, denies name change to...

Faizan Ansari, a social media influencer, previously declared that Uorfi Javed was "expelled" from Islam and would now go by Geeta Bhardwaj. Now the actress has reacted to the claims.

The actress and social media star Uorfi Javed has responded to online rumours about her religious beliefs and personal identity by announcing her commitment to atheism. Uorfi Javed has issued a public statement to refute social media influencer Faizan Ansari's assertion that Muslims had excommunicated her from Islam and designated her as Geeta Bharadwaj.

What did Uorfi Javed say about her name change?

Uorfi used an exclusive IANS interview to establish her position on the allegations, which she declared to be untrue. She said, “I myself left the religion long ago. Who is making these things up now?”

Uorfi dismissed the claims about her name change to Geeta Bharadwaj as false, stating that people were 'making it up on their own.' She does not practice any religion because she identifies as an atheist.

What did influencer Faizan Ansari claim?

Faizan Ansari, a social media influencer, previously declared that she was "expelled" from Islam and would now go by Geeta Bhardwaj. In a video posted on his social media, the influencer made the bold assertion that "Muslims" had decided to expel Javed from the community because of her persistent insults to their community.

In the video, Ansari said, “Hello guys, how are you all? I am Faizan Ansari. There is a girl who is ruining the name of Muslims not only in India but across the world. She herself says that she does not believe in the Quran, she does not believe in Islam, and she does not believe in the Muslim religion. Her name was Muslim till now, Uorfi Javed. She is a very bad girl who has ruined the name of Muslims across the world, and every Muslim abuses her.”

Additionally, he stated that Muslims have determined that Uorfi Javed is no longer a Muslim. He has sent a letter to the Maulana, the leader of the All India Muslim community, on this.

