Uorfi Javed SLAMS Madhur Virli’s ‘Rape joke’, comedian apologizes as ‘Cuddle after rape’ joke from 2024 show resurfaces

Read further to know everything about the viral rape joke controversy as stand up comedian Madhur Virli issued a public apology on June 15 after a clip from his 2024 show Love & Latex resurfaced online.

Uorfi Javed SLAMS Madhur Virli’s ‘Rape joke’, comedian apologizes as ‘Cuddle after rape’ joke from 2024 show resurfaces

The debate over limits in stand-up comedy just isn't dying down. Now, it's Madhur Virli in the hot seat, after a clip from his 2024 show, Love & Latex, started making the rounds online. In the video, Madhur jokes about rape, and the timing is hard to ignore; it came out while everyone was already fired up about Pranit More's ‘₹370 Biryani’ controversy. People pounced. The clip was everywhere, and it didn't take long for Madhur to react. On Monday morning, he uploaded a statement on YouTube. He said he realized right away that the joke crossed a line and actually scrapped it from his act two years ago.

The Clip That Blew Up

Let’s talk about that footage. It’s from 2024, and you can hear Madhur say: “10 rape cases hote hain, to 9 aise hote hain jinke sirf rape hota hai aur ek ke saath hota hai murder after rape. Mujhe lagta hai woh rape case tab hota hoga jab just after rape ladka uthta hoga aur bandi bolti hogi, ‘Arey, cuddle nahi karoge kya iske baad?’ Tab ladka chaku maarta hoga, ‘Chaku ke saath cuddle kar le.’” It started spreading again last week, right when Pranit More was already under fire. The backlash was quick, people tagged Madhur, called the joke disgusting, and demanded accountability. Uorfi Javed even called him out, saying, “Hire women in your team for sensibility,” and that making light of sexual violence just isn’t okay.

Madhur’s Apology

By June 15, Madhur went public. He made it clear, yeah, that clip is almost two years old, and he pulled the material shortly after performing it. He wrote: “This is to apologise for a video of mine that is currently being shared online. The clip being circulated is from a performance I did around two years ago. Soon after performing that bit, I understood how wrong it was and took it down at that time, long before the clip started circulating again recently.”

He added, he stands by comedy’s ability to tackle difficult topics but gets that some subjects need real care: “Comedy can question ideas and engage with tough subjects, but some things need sensitivity, context, and good judgment. When you miss, you have to own up and do better. That’s what I’m doing now.” He ended by saying he’s “genuinely sorry” for anyone he hurt.

No, He Didn’t Run from Instagram

Once the clip went viral, rumors flew that Madhur ditched Instagram to dodge the hate. But that’s not true, he actually deactivated his account about six months ago. He addressed it directly: “I did not take down my Instagram because of this. It’s been deactivated for months.”

Why It’s All Blowing Up

Timing pushed this scandal front and center. Pranit More’s ‘₹370 Biryani’ bit was already sparking FIRs and a Home Department review over misogynistic crowdwork. Suddenly, people were asking: who’s really responsible when a joke crosses the line, the comic, the audience, or both? Madhur’s clip is different. This wasn’t a crowdwork moment; he wrote the joke and put it on stage. That made people even more upset because there’s no separating writer and performer here. On Reddit and Instagram, comics and fans are divided. Some say Madhur handled it the right way, he apologized and axed the joke ages ago. Others think the bigger issue is that he wrote it in the first place and performed it at all.

Comedy, Sensitivity, and Where to Draw the Line

Comedians always talk about pushing boundaries and taking on tough issues. It’s standard. But as Madhur himself admitted, the follow-through is what counts. “Certain topics require sensitivity, context and informed discretion,” he wrote, and that line keeps getting shared. These days, people care about impact, not just intent. Will he rework his set or talk about this in future shows? He hasn’t said. Right now, his statement’s pinned on YouTube, and he’s turned off the comments.

What’s Going On With Comedy in Maharashtra?

This is the third major comedy controversy in the state just this month. First, Pranit More got served an FIR for a crowdwork exchange. Then came reports of police combing through old stand-up clips, looking for more. Now this, an old bit of Madhur’s back on everyone’s feed. No one’s surprised anymore; everyone has a camera at shows. You may drop a joke for good after a single night, but if it was onstage, odds are someone has it recorded and social media can bring it back years later.

Comedians are finally talking about building “writers’ rooms” or showing risky material to test audiences before booking it for real. Especially with jokes about topics like sexual violence, they know the stakes. Meanwhile, audiences have changed. Ten years ago, “dark comedy” was a shield for stuff that wouldn’t fly today. Now, people are quicker to call out jokes that punch down, and platforms will demonetize or ban clips that cross the line.

What’s Next for Madhur Virli?

So far, nobody’s filed an FIR against Madhur, and he put out his apology before it even got to that point. Still, given that Maharashtra Cyber Police is already reviewing Pranit More’s content, other comedians are nervous. Could more old bits come back to bite people? Madhur hasn’t announced new shows since all this happened. Last live show was in May, according to ticketing sites, and there’s no word yet on whether venues are still booking him.

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