Uorfi Javed has been ruling over social media ever since she exited Bigg Boss OTT. While her stint on the reality show was nothing to write home about, the actress made headlines with her bold, skimpy, brazen and outlandish costumes. Everyone was shocked to see her move about in the city in those clothes. Later, some started recognizing the ingenuity of her DIY creations and she got invited to prominent fashion events in the city. Uorfi Javed was also on the cover of The Dirty Magazine. The sensation modelled for the likes of Amit Aggarwal and Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. Also Read - Nia Sharma gets slammed for her revealing dress; netizens say 'Uorfi of Television industry'

Uorfi Javed on board for Love Sex Aur Dhoka 2

Dibakar Banerjee who made a name for himself with the original Love Sex Aur Dhoka is making the second movie as well. It is about love in the world of Instagram, X (Twitter) and other social media. TV diva Nimrat Kaur Ahluwalia was selected for the movie from Bigg Boss 16. Now, Uorfi Javed is also on board. The movie is an anthology of stories. Given that Uorfi is a social media queen the role fitted her like a glove. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Puneet Superstar proposes Urfi Javed; says 'Mujhe aap jaise hi ladki ki talaash thi'

Mouni Roy also a part of the film?

Mouni Roy is also going to be a part of Love Sex Aur Dhoka 2. A source told India Today, "Ektaa and Mouni have gone a long way from the beginning of her career as Mouni was launched by Ektaa. In the film, Mouni will be seen in a never-before-seen avatar." Also Read - Urfi Javed reacts after her Instagram account gets temporarily suspended

Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms and Cult Movies is bankrolling the Dibakar Banerjee production. The film is directed by Dibakar Banerjee. The film is coming in theatres on April 19, 2024.