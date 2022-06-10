Uorfi Javed flaunts cleavage in a high slit dress; ‘Nangu pangu,’ say fans [Watch]

Uorfi Javed (yes, that’s her new spelling) is one celeb who is famous for being famous. She is often trolled for her fashion choices. Today was no different. She was seen flaunting her cleavage in a high slit dress. in the video she can also be seen interacting with a paparazzi. Uorfi is getting trolled for it. Also Read - Urfi Javed wears bikini cover made up of ropes, netizens call her 'fish caught in the net' – watch now

"Nangu pangu," wrote a user. "Nangi Natu is back," read another comment. However, there were users who also supported her. a comment read, "I like it no matter what it is What she wears or not, no one should care..His life is as he wants, everyone has freedom."

Have a look at the video below:

Uorfi recently took to Instagram to reveal that she has changed her name’s spelling. “Hi guys, so I’ve officially changed my Uorfi. It’ll be pronounced the same as Urfi! Just the spelling change. Just want everyone to be mindful while writing my name now, so that even I’m mindful (keep forgetting at times) Thanku, love Uorfi.”

Uorfi generally doesn’t react on trolling. However, a few days ago, she posted some pics in which she could be seen in a sky blue bralette along with bell-bottom pants. Many felt she had ‘revealed too much’. However, she later clarified that she was wearing a skin-coloured bra which was not transparent. She also informed how she manages to avoid wardrobe malfunctions despite wearing risque outfits and wrote that she always wears n*p covers.

In the past she had said that the constant bullying, trolling sometimes makes me her go ‘crazy’.