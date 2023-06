and Upasana Konidela’s life will soon be filled with double the joy. The Tollywood power couple is counting the days before they welcome their first child into the world. Reports suggest that Upasana’s delivery date is due between June 16 to June 22. As the Konidela family gears up to welcome the little new member, Upasana has made another revelation. Presently, Ram Charan and Upasana are living away from their family. But before their baby’s arrival, the couple has decided to move back in with Ram’s parents.

In an interview with ETimes, Upasana revealed that, unlike couples who choose to move out from their family, while expecting a baby, she and Ram Charan are moving in with Ram’s family. Citing the reason for the same, the mom-to-be said, that they wished their child to grow up with grandparents, receiving an abundance of love and attention from them.

Upasana Konidela to move in with Ram’s parents

“A lot of couples move out when they have kids, but we are doing just the opposite. We are living by ourselves now, but we are going to move back with Ram’s parents,” said Upasana. She further added that when she and Ram were young, both grew up under their grandparents' care. They played a vital role in their upbringing. Realising the sheer bliss of living with grandparents, Ram Charan and Upasana did not want their little one to get deprived of that “joy.”

“So, we have taken a conscious call to move back with his parents and raise the child together,” explained Upasana. She continued that since she and her husband both were “working professionals,” having an extra pair of hands for support was important to provide their little one with a better upbringing.

Upasana Konidela on Ram Charan being her “go-to man”

In the same interaction, Upasana also heaped praise on Ram, calling him, her “go-to man. ” Whenever she feels anxious or nervous about having a baby, it was Ram that she turns to, who handles the situation calmly. “I am sure Ram will take an active part in parenting,” shared a confident Upasana.

Upasana Konidela on late pregnancy

Ram Charan tied the nuptial knot with Upasana on June 14, 2012. They will be entering parenthood for the first time after almost a decade. Earlier, Upasana revealed that she was glad to have a baby at the “right time”, not bound by societal pressures.