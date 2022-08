A new week is here, and a new month is going to start soon. In August 2022, we are many interesting films and web series like Karthikeya 2, Sita Ramam, Darlings, Masaba Masaba 2, Delhi Crime 2, Maharani 2, and more. Now, in September also, especially this week, many interesting movies are all set to release in theatres and OTT, and many web series will be streamed. So, with much ado let’s talk about the upcoming new movies and web series that we will get to watch this week… Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Akshay Kumar's Cuttputlli based on real-life serial killer, Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma's scooty ride and more

Movies

Cuttputlli (Disney+ Hotstar)

and starrer Cuttputlli is all set to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on 2nd September 2022. The movie is a remake of the Tamil film Ratsasan, and the trailer has grabbed everyone's attention. Cuttputlli has been making it to the headlines in the entertainment news from the day it was released.

Cobra (Theatrical release)

Chiyaan Vikram starrer Cobra is all set to release in theatres on 31st August 2022. The trailer of the film was quite interesting, and moviegoers are excited to watch it in theatres.

Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga (Theatrical release)

Panja Vaishnav Tej, who impressed everyone with his performance in Uppena and Konda Polam, will next be seen in Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga. The Telugu film, which also stars Ketika Sharma, is slated to release on 2nd September 2022.

Web Series

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives 2 (Netflix)

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives season 1 was released in 2020, and though it was trolled a lot, the audience watched it and some even loved it. Now, , Maheep Kapoor, Bhavna Pandey, and Seema Khan are back with season 2 of the series which will start streaming on Netflix on 2nd September 2022.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon Prime Video)

Well, when decides to promote The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, we are sure the web series will have something special. It will start streaming on 2nd September 2022 on Amazon Prime Video, and everyone is eagerly waiting for it.