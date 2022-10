Last week, Hrithik Roshan-Saif Ali Khan starrer Vikram Vedha, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan-Chiyaan Vikram starrer Ponniyin Selvan, Tammannaah Bhatia and Riteish Deshmukh’s Plan A Plan B, and many more movies had hit the big screens and also released on OTT. Even a couple of web series had made their way to streaming platforms. Now, here’s a new week, and while Ponniyin Selvan is expected to continue its dream run at the box office, there are many interesting movies and web series that are all set to release this week. Also Read - Goodbye actress Rashmika Mandanna stuns in a bewitching saree as she joins Amitabh Bachchan, Navya Naveli Nanda for noble cause [View Pics]

Movies

Goodbye (Theatrical Release)

, Rashmika Mandanna, and will be seen together in Goodbye which is all set to release on 7th October 2022. The movie will mark Rashmika's Bollywood debut, and the actress is going all out to promote the film.

Maja Ma (OTT release)

starrer Maja Ma is an Amazon Prime Video original movie. The trailer and the song Boom Padi have grabbed everyone's attention, and everyone is eagerly waiting to watch the movie on the OTT platform on 6th October.

The Ghost (Theatrical Release)

Nagarjuna Akkineni and starrer The Ghost is all set to release on 5th October 2022. The film is an action-thriller, and Nagarjuna’s fans are excited about it.

GodFather (Theatrical Release)

It’s the clash of the titans in the Telugu film industry as Nagarjuna’s The Ghost will clash with ’s GodFather. Both the films will release on Dussehra, so the holiday factor will help them at the box office.

Web Series

Feels Like Home season 2 (Lionsgate Play)

After impressing everyone with season 1, now Feels Like Home season 2 is all set to premiere on Lionsgate Play on 7th October 2022. The web series stars Prit Kamani, Vishnu Kaushal, Mihir Ahuja, Anshuman Malhotra, Himika Bose, and Inayat Sood.