Last week's biggest release was Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra which has left a strong mark at the box office and has given Bollywood some hope. While it is expected that Brahmastra will continue to rule at the box office this week also, there are a few new movies that are all set to release in theatres as well as on OTT platforms, even a few new web series are scheduled to premiere on streaming platforms. Check out the list of new movies and web series that are all set to release this week…

Movies

Jogi (OTT release)

's Jogi starring is all set to release on Netflix on 16th September 2022. The movie is set against the backdrop of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. It also stars Kumud Mishra, Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub, , and .

Jahaan Chaar Yaar (Theatrical release)

This week's theatrical release is Jahaan Chaar Yaar. The film stars Swara Bhasker, Shikha Talsania, Meher Vij, and in the lead roles, and it is slated to release on 16th September 2022. The movie revolves around four friends and their trip to Goa.

Siya(Theatrical release)

Manish Mundra, who has produced films like , , Newton, Love Hostel, and others, is now all set to make his directorial debut with a movie titled Siya. The film, which stars and Pooja Pandey, is slated to hit the big screens on 16th September 2022.

Saakini Daakini (Theatrical release)

Telugu film Saakini Daakini starring Nivetha Thomas and is all set to release on 16th September 2022. It’s a remake of the Korean film Midnight Runners, and the trailer of the movie has grabbed everyone’s attention.

Web Series

Shiksha Mandal (MX Player)

Gauahar Khan, , and Pavan Raj Malhotra will be seen together in the web series titled Shiksha Mandal. It will start streaming on MX Player on 15th September 2022, and with such a talented cast, the audience surely has high expectations from it.

Dahan (Disney+ Hotstar)

is heading the cast of Disney+ Hotstar’s next web series titled Dahan. The trailer of the series is quite interesting, and it also stars in a pivotal role. It will start streaming on the OTT platform on 16th September 2022.

Fate: The Winx Saga Season 2 (Netflix)

The first season of Fate: The Winx Saga started streaming on Netflix in January 2021. Now, season 2 of the series is all set to premiere on the OTT platform on 16th September 2022.