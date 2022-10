Last week, movies like Goodbye, GodFather, and The Ghost were released in theatres, and Madhuri Dixit starrer Maja Ma premiered on Amazon Prime Video. While Goodbye received positive reviews, it failed to make a mark at the box office. Maja Ma is being loved by one and all, and GodFather is also doing well at the box office. Now, a new week has started and many more movies are all set o release in theatres and a few web series are also ready to premiere on OTT platforms. Check out the list of upcoming new movies and web series that are all set to release this week. Also Read - Nayanthara, Alia Bhatt, Dia Mirza and more celebs whose baby announcement right after marriage left fans shocked [View Pics]

Movies

Doctor G

, , and starrer Doctor G is all set to release on 14th October 2022. It's a comedy movie about a male gynecologist. The trailer has impressed one and all, but now let's see what response it will get at the box office.



Code: Name Tiranga

is all set to showcase her action avatar in a film titled Code: Name Tiranga. The movie is slated to release on 14th Oct 2022. The buzz around the movie is less, but let's see if it will grow at the box office with word of mouth and reviews.

Kantara Hindi

The Kannada film Kantara was released in theatres on 30th September 2022, and it has been doing well at the box office. Now, on 14th Oct, the film’s Hindi dubbed version is slated to hit the big screens, and the Hindi trailer has impressed the netizens.

Web Series

Mismatched season 2

Prajakta Koli and Rohit Saraf starrer Mismatched impressed one and all, and the audience was waiting for its season 2. The wait will be finally over on 14th October 2022. The series will premiere on Netflix.



Good Bad Girl

and Chaitally Parmar have created a show titled Good Bad Girl which is directed by Abhishek Sengupta. It’s a comedy web series and stars Samridhi Dewan in the lead role. It will start streaming on Sony LIV on 14th October.