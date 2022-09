Last week, we got to see many movies and web series like Jahaan Chaar Yaar, Dahan, Jogi, and others. It was Diljit Dosanjh starrer Jogi that grabbed everyone’s attention the most. It was released on Netflix, and everyone is praising the movie. At the box office, it was Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra that continued to rule. Now, this week, many new movies and web series are slated to release in theatres and on OTT platforms. Check out the list below… Also Read - Trending South News Today: Chiranjeevi's GodFather finding no distributors, Tamil actress Deepa commits suicide and more

Upcoming New Movies

Chup: Revenge of the Artist (theatrical release)

, , Shreya Dhanwanthary, and starrer Chup: Revenge of the Artist is all set to release in theatres on 23rd September 2022. The trailer of the movie has grabbed everyone’s attention. Also Read - Will Dulquer Salmaan and Mammootty FINALLY share screen space in Bilal? The Chup star SPILLS THE BEANS [Exclusive]

: Round D Corner (theatrical release)

One more theatrical release this week will be Dhokha: Round D Corner. The movie stars , Aparshakti Khurana, and Khushalii Kumar in the lead role. It will hit the big screens on 23rd September 2022 and will mark Khushalii Kumar’s Bollywood debut. Also Read - With Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor baby on the way; maasi Pooja Bhatt reveals atmosphere in Bhatt household: 'New iPhone model loading' [Exclusive]

Babli Bouncer (OTT release)

starrer Babli Bouncer is all set to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on 23rd September 2022. The trailer of the film has impressed one and all, and Tamannaah’s fans are eagerly waiting for the movie as they will get to watch her in a never-seen-before avatar.

Atithi Bhooto Bhava (OTT release)

, Pratik Gandhi, and Sharmin Segal will be seen in a film titled Atithi Bhooto Bhava. The movie is all set to premiere on Zee5 on 23rd September 2022.

Upcoming New Web Series

Hush Hush (Amazon Prime Video)

, , , , and have teamed up for a web series titled Hush Hush. The series will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 22nd September 2022.

Jamtara Season 2 (Netflix)

Jamtara season 1 had impressed one and all, and now, everyone is eager to watch season 2 which is all set to premiere on Netflix on 23rd September 2022. The expectations from the series are quite high.