Last week, Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Doctor G, Parineeti Chopra’s Code Name Tiranga, and many more films were released in theatres. On OTT, Mismatched season 2 left a mark, and Doctor G has been getting a decent response at the box office. During Diwali week, many biggies are slated to release, but this week, no Bollywood film will be released. However, there are some South movies and interesting web series that are all set to hit the big screens. Check out the list of upcoming new movies and web series this week… Also Read - Worst dressed celebs of the week: Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and other actors' bizzare fashion statement will make you wonder what were they thinking

Movies

Ginna (Theatrical Release)

Telugu film Ginna starring , , and Paayal Rajput is all set to release on 21st October 2022. The movie will also hit the big screens in Hindi and Malayalam. Let’s see what response the movie will get at the box office. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan kisses Kareena Kapoor Khan's son Taimur's forehead as he presents him a medal for winning the Taekwondo competition

Sardar (Theatrical Release)

Karthi is currently enjoying the super success of Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1. Now, he is all set for his next release titled Sardar. The movie will release on 21st Oct and the trailer of the film has impressed one and all. Also Read - 'Don't compare my baby with Sridevi'; Janhvi Kapoor's father Boney Kapoor defends his daughter over constant criticism

Advertisement

Ori Devuda (Theatrical Release)

Vishwak Sen and Mithila Palkar starrer Ori Devuda is all set to release on 21st Oct. It is the Telugu remake of the Tamil film Oh My Kadavule.

Web Series

Four More Shots Please 3

After the super success of seasons 1 and 2, now season 3 of Four More Shots Please is all set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 21st Oct 2022. The series stars , Bani J, , and Maanvi Gagroo in the lead roles.

Tripling 3

The fans of the web series Tripling are super excited for season 3 of the show. It stars Sumeet Vyas, Maanvi Gagroo, and in the lead roles, and it will premiere on Zee5 on 21st Oct 2022. So, it’s two releases for Maanvi this week.