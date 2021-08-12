After , and Saif Ali Khan's second child Jeh Ali Khan, who is barely a few months old, has been facing incessant trolling over his name. In fact, veteran actor too had referred to the couple's newborn son as Jeh. But when reports started making the rounds that Jeh is a short form for Jehangir, the little one got dragged into the unprecedented Twitter troll attack. When Taimur was born in 2014, he too was greeted with negativity. Kareena, who has embraced motherhood for the second time, is currently upset with the negative comments being hurled at her two children. Also Read - WTF Wednesday: Jeh, Jehangir or Jungkook - what Kareena Kapoor Khan chooses to name her son is none of anyone's business

In her recent interview to India Today, Kareena broke her silence over the matter and wished there wasn't negativity because people are talking about her two innocent children on all over social media. Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan REVEALS Saif Ali Khan's reaction when she lost her sex-drive while she was pregnant with Jeh

"I am a very, very positive person. I am very happy and content. I want to spread happiness and positivity in a time like Covid, I can't think of trolls or any form of negativity. Now there is no other way, I have to start meditating. Because aur koi chaara nahi raha na abhi (I have no other option). That's just now because I am pushed against the wall so now I am like ‘OK, I will stay meditating'. There are two sides to a coin. So it's okay. If there is positivity, there is negativity, I have to look at it like that. I wish there wasn't. Because we have two innocent children we are talking about. But we are going to stay happy and positive,” Kareena said. Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan REFUSES to reveal the face of her second son Jeh as she shares a throwback picture of baby Taimur

Earlier, Swara Bhasker and Kareena's sister-in-law Saba Ali Khan had also taken to social media to give befitting reply to those who are so much bothered about a name that is allegedly hurting their sentiments.