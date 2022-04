Bigg Boss OTT contestant Urfi Javed has made a name for herself courtesy her outfit choices. She made the streets of Mumbai a place to flaunt the most risque of outfits not giving a damn to what people would think. We have seen her do her version of 's foil dress and 's safety pin dress from Versace. This time she is clad only with flowers. Urfi Javed posted a reel where we can see her only in flowers. It is somewhat reminiscent of what did for an iconic photoshoot with Vogue. Urfi Javed has shared this video... Also Read - Mahira Sharma gets fat-shamed at media event; Shehnaaz Gill fans remind her of Bigg Boss 13 and say, 'Apni figure ka bada guroor tha'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Urrfii (@urf7i)

After her exit from Bigg Boss OTT, Urfi Javed is exploring opportunities in the Punjabi entertainment industry. The lady has been trolled immensely with people asking her stuff like where does she go wearing such outrageous clothes. Jewellery designer Farah Khan Ali also trolled her and Urfi Javed said that she should think about how women in the films made her family were presented instead of commenting on her. In the past, she has worked on shows like and . Also Read - When Ranbir Kapoor had QUESTIONED Alia Bhatt if she would marry someone who asks her to QUIT acting?

Urfi Javed has also been in the news for her sensational statements. She spoke about how she lost out on Anupamaa because of her split with Paras Kalnawat. The actress who is from Lucknow said that she was suicidal as she did not manage to find work in showbiz for a long time. It looks like Urfi Javed has found her road to fame via her wardrobe. Also Read - Jersey Box Office Collection Day 2: Shahid Kapoor's film makes THIS approximate amount, no competition for Yash's KGF 2