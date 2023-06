The Grazia Millennial Awards are being held in the city as you read this. And popular celebrities from the film and television world are attending the awards and putting their best fashion foot forward on the carpet. From Ayushmann Khurrana to Sanya Malhotra, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Bhumi Pednekar, Urfi Javed, Disha Patani and more were seen turning up looking their very best in the choicest of their outfits. However, to set everyone's screens on fire are two gorgeous ladies Urfi Javed and Disha Patani. Yes, you read that right. Also Read - Mouni Roy's old video resurfaces on social media; actress' transformation is almost unbelievable feel fans

Disha Patani oozes oomph

Project K actress Disha Patani wore a dual-toned magenta outfit which had a cape like a saree at the Grazia Millennial Awards 2023. Disha let her hair loose and wore matching heels. The actress also kept her jewellery minimal. Her outfit had a thigh-high slit. Disha Patani is known for flaunting her toned and svelte frame. Disha opted for simple makeup. She flashed her pretty smile at the paparazzi. Also Read - Tiger Shroff’s special birthday wish for ex girlfriend Disha Patani is proof they share a good bond despite breakup

Watch the video of Disha Patani here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Urfi Javed yet again turns up in a bold look

Urfi Javed turned up in a uniquely styled saree too. The actress and reality TV sensation wore a boob plate top/ blouse with her saree. The outfit seems like an inspiration from Tom Ford's collection. Zendaya once rocked such an outfit and left everyone in shock. And Urfi Javed has done it too. The Bigg Boss OTT contestant tied her hair up in a bun and wore black pencil heels with her outfit. Also Read - Disha Patani raises the oomph in a deep plunging neckline tube style dress at Mouni Roy's restaurant launch [View Pics]

Watch the video of Urfi Javed here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Netizens react to both Disha Patani and Urfi Javed's outfits

Well, some have found Urfi Javed and Disha Patani too hot. Some did not agree with their outfit. Urfi's outfit was slammed by netizens who labelled it cheap and vulgar. Some called it an indecent outfit and some called it disgusting. But there were people who also lauded Urfi's guts. On the other hand, while Disha got praise too but some also questioned her skin show. Check out the comments below:

On the work front, Urfi Javed is busy making everyone go gaga and go mad with her various fashionable appearances. The actress refused Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. Disha Patani has Yodha and Project K to name a few.