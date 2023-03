Say what? Urfi Javed, who earned her fame by wearing bold outfits and making unique fashion statements, has promised to change and even apologised for hurting people's sentiments. Urfi often faces criticism for going bold; how is it that the constant teasing has forced her to change? Urfi Javed who always amazed her fans with her fashion sense, and her DIY outfits catch all the gazes. While she is admired for her bold looks, there are times when she leaves netizens completely stunned by posting her videos and photos on her social media handles. And each time Uorfi is spotted in public, her small stints also catch everyone’s attention. The diva, who was to date known for her impeccable dressing insights, will no longer be seen in the same bold attire. Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kangana Ranaut and more: How celebs reacted to Urfi Javed and her fashion sense

Urfi took to her Twitter account and released a shocking statement that reads," "I apologise for hurting everyone's sentiments by wearing what I wear. From now on you guys will see a changed Uorfi. Changed clothes. Maafi." this tweet of her has created havoc all over the internet and her fans have gone stunned after this tweet. " We wonder if its' even half a percent true. Well, tomorrow is April 1, 2023, and one can expect the girl to come up with something out of the box and wish all the friends April Fool's Day, because if Urfi changes, there will be no Urfi left.

Urfi, who is known for her bold choices that not only caught the eye of the paparazzi but even the Bollywood celebs in the tinsel town, some call her fashion choice brave, some call it bad taste, but definitely she has made her presence felt, and the girl is not letting it go. Urfi has come a long way. And this statement is suspect, as her followers can too smell suspicious. So Urfi, what are you up to?