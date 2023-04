Urfi Javed became an internet sensation for her weird fashion choices and has made heads turn for bizarre styling. She is famous for wearing bold outfits and flaunting toned body which has garnered her positive as well as negative comments. However, the Bigg Boss OTT fame has never led to media reactions affecting her and continues to listen to her heart. She is unapologetic about her unfiltered thoughts and strongly against what she feels isn’t right. Recently she backlashed Ranbir Kapoor asking him to go to hell after he commented on her fashion calling it bad taste. Also Read - 7 Times Urfi Javed posed topless despite trolling to prove that she is among the boldest celebrities ever [VIEW PICS]

Recently, and discussed the fashion statement of Urfi Javed in a chat show. The former had appeared on his sister's talk show What Women Want and expressed his thoughts on the Urfi’s fashion choices. While actors like , Kareena Kapoor, and others have praised Urfi Javed for her out-of-the-box unique fashion style, the actor called it bas taste. She reacted to RK’s claim and how his remark was absolutely irrelevant to her. Also Read - Urfi Javed once again snapped in a unique outfit, makes a dress out of ‘Gajra’, fans' reaction will shock you

In a recent interview with Humans of Bombay, the actress spoke about Kareena Kapoor lauding her while Ranbir’s statement disappointed her. Bebo lauded her for the courage to carry such bold outfits in public but her cousin called it a bad taste. Reacting to this, Urfi is floored by Kareena’s opinion but is least bothered by what the actor thinks of her. Bigg Boss OTT fame revealed that she was blown away and couldn’t believe that Laal Singh Chaddha has actually praised her. She felt that she has achieved big to receive a compliment from Kareena Kapoor Khan. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 fame Neha Bhasin massively trolled for wearing an off shoulder crop top; netizens say, ‘Urfi Javed bekaar badnaam hai’ [Watch video]

Further, she reacted to Ranbir Kapoor’s statement ‘bad taste’ about her fashion choice that left hr disappointed and upset. But she doesn’t care about his validation when Bebo has herself lauded her for being extremely brave and gusty. what else she needs. Urfi said, “Bhaad mein jaaye Ranbir, Kareena ne meri tareef kiya hain, ab toh kya hain, Ranbir ki kya aukat hain.”

Definitely, a person should be brave enough and courageous to step out in public with such bold fashion choices. Urfi Javed is confident to express her styling speech flawlessly. However, a section of society bashed and trolled her.