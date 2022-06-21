Urfi Javed badly slammed for her 'barely there' outfit and eating vada pav on streets; ‘Sasti Poonam Pandey’, say netizens

Urfi Javed loves being a meme she had confessed in one of her interactions. The girl is definitely an unabashed diva and she gives a damn about any and every negative opinion about her. She has come a long way and has sidelined and ignored all the negativity and led her life the way she wants. Urfi who was spotted in town once again badly trolled for her outfit. She chose to wear a nude colour cut-out body-hugging dress and she was not surprisingly trolled for the same. The naysayers who love to shower their opinion, especially on Urfi called her the Sasti copy of Poonam Pandey.

One user commented, “ Sasti ponam pandey". Another user wrote," Yrr aap ko sarma aata v hai hindustan mai he pada hui hoo na ya nahi". The third user slammed her and said, " wo wada paav kardne se acha ek towel karid ti toh acha hota side cover hota uske pagall aurat".

Take a look at the hatred the girl almost deals everyday and how.

Talking about being shamed and trolled every time, she had said, " To be honest, I really don't care about my image as long as I am doing what I love! In the end, everybody is going to die, and will I take my 'too good to be true' image to the grave? No right. How will it help me? On the contrary, being a badass and being myself is helping me more. Not caring about my image is working for me quite right. I am freer than any other person out there right now. Other celebrities cannot do things like I do as they are concerned about their image. I don't really care about what people think of me, I don't fret over it, and it really helps me a lot.".

Urfi is unstoppable, you love her or hate her but you cannot ignore her.