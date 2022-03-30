Urfi Javed BRUTALLY slams Sussanne Khan's sister Farah Khan Ali for calling her dressing 'distasteful'

Bigg Boss OTT fame Urfi Javed recently found herself at the receiving end of miscommunication when a security guard stopped her and a few photographers from entering the venue. In the video shared by the paparazzi, Urfi was seen getting into a heated argument with the security guard. She was then seen posing for some photographs outside the building's gate. The video caught Sussanne Khan's sister Farah Khan Ali's attention. She went on to call Urfi's dressing as distasteful in the comments section. But Urfi has not taken Farah's opinions lightly. She has now brutally slammed Farah by calling her a hypocrite for moral policing. Also Read - Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussanne Khan and Arslan Goni get brutally trolled for 'ruining Indian culture' after they hug post dinner date

"Sorry to say but this young girl needs to be reprimanded for distasteful dressing. People are making fun of her and she thinks they like the way she dresses. Wish someone would tell her," Farah commented on the paparazzo's post featuring Urfi's argument with the security guard.

Reacting to Farah's comment, Urfi wrote on Instagram, "@farahkhanali Ma'am, what is exactly 'tasteful' dressing? Please define it for me. Also I know people don't like the way I dress, I'm not living in a bubble but also I don't care about people's opinions. You wear something that has a designer tag to it, so it's tasteful? Your relatives have starred and produced movies where women have worn tiniieee tiny clothes in item numbers. Really that's tasteful! Sexualising a woman's body for an item number that's acceptable? Charity begins at home. Peace out! This was really unnecessary on your part, Star kids wearing whatever they want is tasteful Of course."

But that was not it. Urfi continued her rant against Farah in yet another lengthy post on Instagram accusing the latter of subtly slut-shaming her. "You spoke about how people don't like my dressing sense so I should change it. Wow, people have a lot to say about your family. Does your family listen to them and change? Star kids get trolled too for their dressing sense, you would tell them too to change their style? Telling me to change cause the world doesn't like me is so 80's. Kal ko people will tell your kids that they don't like their face so they should change it? What logic This is what you will teach your daughter? People don't like you please change yourself! So not expected this from a lady like you! You subtly slut shamed me don't see you giving the same advice to star kids out there publicly! @farahkhanali."

Urfi did not stop there. She went through Farah's Instagram profile and highlighted a post wherein she was seen posing in a bikini on a yacht. Calling Farah a hypocrite, Urfi said, "Not the kind to put women down but the hypocrisy really irks me! You can wear whatever you want, post whatever! Tasteful !! n I wear whatever I want, distasteful?"

Meanwhile, Urfi also issued a clarification on her scuffle with the security guard. "So what happened today was, I was invited for an interview to a place where the guards really misbehaved (physically as well) with me and the paps. Later they apologised and said it was a miscommunication. The fact that I am not a star kid or I don’t have a Godfather and I don’t have bouncers with me 24*7, people think less of me. But let me tell you guys, I have started from the very bottom and I am proud of it. I love travelling in rickshaws, Ubers coz I don’t really believe in showing off. Everybody reserves respect, even the reporters and the paps. I was invited to that place, I didn’t just barge in there so the disrespect was unnecessary," read Urfi's note on the incident, posted on Instagram.