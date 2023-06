Internet sensation Urfi Javed gets trolled on a regular basis. Her outlandish and risque sense of dressing has invited many comments from people. But she has made her own legion of fans. Today, she fell down on the ground due to her heels as she was about to pose with a fan. The guy who was beside her did not make a single attempt to help her back on her feet. Urfi Javed did not show any kind of embarrassment. The lady picked up herself and posed with her normal composure. Urfi Javed was dressed in a hot pink bustier with a pair of pants in khaki colour. Also Read - Urfi Javed masks her face up in a unique way; netizens get dissecting her outfit [View Pics]

Take a look at the video of Urfi Javed

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

NETIZENS NOT IMPRESSED WITH THE CROWD

Social media is upset with how no one actually came to her help when she fell down. Even the guy who wanted the pic did not even reach out. A person commented, "Wonder how people are mocking this girl, but give a shit to what that black tshirt guy did....bas photo kheechne ki padi hai..she asked fr support..bas camera leke khada hai ..atleast she stood up smiled n said jaldi kheechlo..her clothes are short..but kuch cheezo se uchi bahut hai!, while another one wrote, "Rather then picking her up, ppl are busy in taking pictures and videos of her...Get well soon WORLD!" Unfortunately, most of the comments are quite disgusting. But Urfi Javed is not someone who will be upset with such negativity.

URFI JAVED FLIRTS WITH PAPARAZZI

The actress was later seen displaying mock anger towards the paps. She told someone that she would break his phone. The guy shot back saying that she did have to buy him a new one. Take a look at the video...

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

It looks like she had a banter with famous celeb paparazzi, Chotu Pandey. The lady has been making waves on the fashion circuit. Urfi Javed was seen wearing a design by Amit Aggarwal at the opening of his new store in Delhi. Prior to that, she did a campaign with Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. She even attended store launch of Shantanu and Nikhil in Mumbai.