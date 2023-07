Urfi Javed is an internet sensation and is known for her bizarre fashion choices. She has always grabbed the media’s attention with her exposing dressing style. She even made headlines for the same and never remains out of attention. Because of her weird clothing choices, she has faced massive criticism on the internet. Despite masses pulling her down with trolling, she didn’t break. Urfi managed to keep her head high in confidence and have the guts to go out in public with her unique outfits. She has now opened up on why she dresses up like that. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Urfi Javed SLAMS Manisha Rani for forcibly kissing Abdu Rozik; says, 'This was so uncomfortable...'

Urfi Javed gained popularity from Bigg Boss OTT. She participated in the first season of the house arrest game reality show. The actress who have earlier worked in tv serials earned fame after she wore a dress made out of garbage bags to win a task in Bigg Boss OTT season 1. She was appreciated for her creativity and ever since then there was no going back to regular outfits for her. She came to the limelight for her unique fashion choices post the reality show. She is enjoying a fan following of 4.2 followers on Instagram.

Recently, In an interview, Urfi Javed spoke about constant trolling and reveals the real reason behind her bold dressing. In the interview, she questioned if she has achieved popularity, fame, or work. Replying to herself she said no in fact said that people don't respect her and don't want to work with her. Further, she confessed that she wants attention hence she dresses like this. Urfi added that she scream for attention. Commenting on trolls Urfi does get upset as she is also a human but that last only for 5-10 minutes. Then she motivates herself "I just tell myself that they are just probably very ugly, you are just too pretty."