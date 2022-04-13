Urfi Javed gets massively trolled for wearing a cut out top; netzines say ' Haye Ram, sharam kar'

Urfi Javed is once again on the social media radar. The actress, who is known for making bizarre fashion statements, is being massively trolled for wearing a cutout top at the airport. The netizens have been slamming and calling her out for her too much-revealing top and claiming that she should be jailed for creating a public nuisance. While some call her cheap and ask her to stop this nuisance, some netizens wonder if she ever flies somewhere as she gets papped at the airport most of the time. Urfi Javed is one of the most popular actresses on Instagram and has more than 2.8 million followers. Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2-Vedika, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin-Paakhi and more; audience loves to hate these TV characters

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Also Read - Blackpink and Squid Game fans tease Anupam Tripathi about Lisa Manoban after seeing his latest set of pics

Urfi recently got involved in a lot of controversies after Bollywood designer Farah Khan Ali in one of her comments had said, "People are making fun of her and she thinks they like the way she dresses. Wish someone would tell her." Urfi slammed Farah and wrote on Instagram, "Telling me to change cause the world doesn’t like me is so I should change it. You subtly slut shamed me. I don’t see you giving the same advice to star kids out there publicly." Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding: Rahul Bhatt REVEALS exact marriage date; says, 'Leave us alone'

In her recent interview, Urfi opened her heart and spoke about the part of life that people don't know. She said, "I was always interested in acting, singing, dancing but I knew my family won’t allow me. They were not very accepting of these careers. They thought I’ll just be a housewife. I never told anyone what I wanted to be but somewhere everyone had an idea. Then, I don’t know where I got the strength from but one day I decided to leave my house when I was seventeen, with my sister to pursue my dream. It wasn’t just an overnight decision but it took me years of mental trauma, physical trauma, toxic environment. I had two options, either to go pursue my dream or commit suicide. So, I thought, might as well give life a chance."