Urfi Javed leaves everyone jaw-dropped with for sheer confidence and boldness, every time she steps out to showcase her risque fashion. She never shies away from showing her skin while wearing the tiniest outfits. She has become one of the favourites of the paparazzi. But this time, the Bigg Boss OTT fame was seen hiding her face in embarrassment when she was caught on camera without make-up.

On a Tuesday afternoon, Urfi was caught off-guard by the paparazzi when she paid her visit to the clinic. She was seen wearing a white crop top and pink pyjamas and tied her hair in a bun. The moment photographers jumped right in front of her and called out her name, Urfi looked visibly shocked and embarrassed. She couldn't help but hide her face from the paparazzi.

Urfi tried to escape from the paparazzi while crossing the road but couldn't succeed. After a while, she gave up to the situation and lowered her hands while holding an awkward smile on her face. One curious paparazzi asked her if something has happened to her face. To which, she replied with an excuse that there was nothing but the glow on her face.

As soon as her video went online, netizens had a field day talking about her no make-up look. While some said that she was looking better than her usual avatars, some made fun of her real look saying, 'Pakdi gayi.' There was also a section of viewers who liked Urfi being dressed like a normal girl on the streets.

This might be an awkward encounter of Urfi with the paparazzi but recently she had left people jaw-dropped when she aced her no panty look. She was seen wearing a body-hugging dress featuring a bold thigh-high slit. She took precautions to avoid any oops moment by making sure the outfit remains glued to her body. Well, this is something that only Urfi can carry effortlessly.