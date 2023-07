Urfi Javed, who was bullied by the gang of boys on her Mumbai-Goa flight, lashed out at them after she landed in Goa, and the video of the same is going viral on the internet. Urfi, who took to her Instagram and informed about being bullied and called names by the drunk boys in the flight, was seen slamming the boys and mentioning that they should have some respect and that being drunk is not an excuse for speaking nonsense with her. Urfi is an unabashed queen and she has often taken over her trolls who mock her online or offline.

Watch the video of Urfi Javed lashing out at the boys who badly mocked her and called names while she was travelling from Mumbai to Goa in economy class.

The boys who were standing with Urfi were part of the gang that bullied her, and they claimed that they weren't bullying her, that they are still her, and that they are okay with any action she wants to take against them. Urfi looked extremely disappointed and was seen talking to the airport authorities to take some action; however, in the video, you can see her later asking her sister to come along and leaving the matter there.

"While travelling from Mumbai to Goa in one of the flights yesterday, I had to go through harassment. The men in this video were saying nasty things, teasing, and calling names. When I confronted them, one of them said that their friends were drunk. Being drunk is no excuse to misbehave with women. Public figure YES, Public property NO."

Urfi took to her Instagram stories and expressed her disgust over being bullied in the economy class, was saddened by how she was treated, and called herself a public figure and not public property. Urfi even stood in support of the violence that is going on against women in Manipur. Any kind of harassments against any gender shouldn't be encouraged.