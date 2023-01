Urfi Javed has once again irked a politician who has been strongly slamming her displaying her body out in public and has even filed FIR against her. Urfi is known to make some outrageous fashion statements and sometimes her fashion goes a little out of hand that grabs the attention of anyone and everyone. Right now BJP leader and State President of Mahila Morcha Chitra Wagh has been lashing out at Urfi and alleging her of spreading nudity and she should stop soon or else strict action will be taken against her. Also Read - Worst dressed celebs of the week: Urfi Javed, Nikki Tamboli, Giorgia Andriani's fashion choices were plain tacky and boring

Urfi Javed has finally reacted to Chitra Wagh's comments on her and is saying that it is making her suicidal and she knows if she will speak against them she will be killed. Urfi took to her Instagram stories and wrote a long note that speaks she is mentally disturbed and doesn't deserve this uncalled trauma. Urfi wrote, " "I know it's quite dangerous uploading stuff against POLITICIANS, but then these people are making me suicidak anyways so either I kill myself ior say my mind and get killed by them :) But again hi, I didn't start this, I never did anything wrong to anyone. They are coming at me for no fucking reason.".

Chitra in her tweet had earlier said, " What's happening in Mumbai? Does the Mumbai Police have any IPC/CRPC sections to stop this woman who is openly indulging in nudity on the streets of Mumbai? Arrest her as soon as possible. On one hand, innocent girls/women are falling prey to perverts, and on the other hand, this woman is only spreading more perversion".

Watch the video of Urfi Javed making another bold fashion statement after getting strict warning from BJP politician Chitra Wagh.

Will Urfi Javed change? Well seems like no, as se posted ye another video of her showing HL off her fashion game point on. She is unstoppable no matter what.